Advertisement

State Games event moved to Sunday due to Saturday’s inclement weather

State Games of MS canoe, kayak and standup paddleboarding event
State Games of MS canoe, kayak and standup paddleboarding event(State Games of MS)
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The State Games of Mississippi has moved Saturday’s canoe, kayak and standup paddleboard event at Bonita Lakes to Sunday.

The organization chose to move the event due to the threat of severe thunderstorms on Saturday.

State Games has put on three events so far this year that include mountain biking, 3v3 soccer and volleyball (youth and adult). Several events are slated for May including slowpitch softball, indoor volleyball and the youth baseball grandslam tournament.

To see a full list of State Games events or to register for an event click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nettleton man became the first winner of $500,000 in the new “$100 Million Extravaganza”...
Mississippi man wins big in lottery!
Name of crash victim not released as of Thursday
Christian Andreacchio-- the 21-year-old who was found dead in a Meridian apartment complex in...
Andreacchio addresses city council
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 21, 2021

Latest News

UWA's Bobby Wallace announces retirement
2021 All-Scholastic Sports Team: Will Christopher (Patrician Academy)
2021 All-Scholastic Sports Team: Will Christopher (Patrician Academy)
Left to right: Sam Balderas, Ivan Betancourt and Landon Williams all sign National Letters of...
SIGNING DAY: Nine area athletes from two schools headed to next level
Spring signing day for local athletes