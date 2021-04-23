State Games event moved to Sunday due to Saturday’s inclement weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The State Games of Mississippi has moved Saturday’s canoe, kayak and standup paddleboard event at Bonita Lakes to Sunday.

The organization chose to move the event due to the threat of severe thunderstorms on Saturday.

Attention racers! Due to the forecast, we will be moving our race to Sunday! We’ll see you there! pic.twitter.com/GPW4GMdv6U — State Games of MS (@StateGamesofMS) April 22, 2021

State Games has put on three events so far this year that include mountain biking, 3v3 soccer and volleyball (youth and adult). Several events are slated for May including slowpitch softball, indoor volleyball and the youth baseball grandslam tournament.

