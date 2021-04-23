Advertisement

Tommy J. James, Jr.
By Letisha Young
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Funeral services for Tommy J James, Jr. will begin Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Macedonia Baptist Church in Suqualena with the Reverend Virgil Walters officiating.  Interment will follow at Macedonia Baptist Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. James, 78, of Suqualena, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Tommy’s life was a testament to how much he loved the Lord. He spent countless hours studying the Bible in abiding faith of his eternal life. His second love was for his family. His smile would light up the room when his wife walked in. His undying devotion was to his kids and grandkids. He also loved going to the James Family Reunion and spending time with his host of cousins.

Tommy is survived by his wife of 11 years, Frances James; children, Tina (Tim) Kelly, Jeff (Dana) James, and Paul James; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and brother, Ray James, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Tom James; his brother Paul James; his son Johnny James; and his late wife Kathy James.

Pallbearers will be Dearl Brooks, David James, Zack James, Caden James, David Kelly, and Stephen McMullen.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The James family will receive guest from 1:00 pm until 1:45 pm prior to funeral rites.

