Train collides with livestock trailer in Kemper county

By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A train struck an 18-wheeler trailer just off Highway 45 N in Kemper county around 5 p.m. Thursday evening.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said the truck was crossing over the train tracks when the engine hit the empty livestock trailer.

No injuries were reported.

Emergency crews were able to clean up the area and open the road and the tracks around 6:45 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

