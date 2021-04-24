Advocates discuss impacts of expanded parole eligibility

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Mississippi prisoners will have the opportunity for parole in the coming years now that Governor Tate Reeves has signed Senate Bill 2795 into law.

“Nearly 2/3 of our prison population is currently serving a sentence and they’re not eligible for a parole hearing,” explained fwd.us Mississippi State Director, Criminal Justice Reform Alesha Judkins.

But that will soon change.

Non-violent offenders currently have no choice but to serve 25 percent of their sentence. They’ll now be parole eligible after 25 percent served or 10 years, whichever is less.

For violent offenders, depending on how severe the crime was, they’ll become eligible for parole after 50-60 percent of their time is served or 20 to 25 years, whichever is less. Murderers and habitual offenders won’t be eligible at all.

“The important thing to recognize is that doesn’t mean several thousand people are going to be let out of prison tomorrow,” explained Empower Mississippi’s President Russ Latino.

Latino says it will be a process but the change also serves as an incentive for good behavior.

“It tells that prisoner, look, if you behave well, if you invest in yourself, in rehabilitation, then you’re going to get a chance,” noted Latino. “We’re going to give you the hope that you can get out early. And that’s a very very powerful tool.”

Parole Board Chairman Steve Pickett says they’ll start the review of the new cases for the elderly and ill first. Second, they’ll prioritize those who have served the longest with long drug possession charges.

“The passage of 2795 will allow for new classes of crimes to be eligible for parole based upon varying percentages of time served. Some crimes will remain at 25 percent others 50 and 65 percent. The Parole Board has not had a backlog of cases for more than six years. New eligibility estimates are from 2 to 5 thousand. The board will start the review of the new cases for the elderly and ill first. Second we will prioritize those who have served the longest with long drug possession charges. The biggest component of this bill is the right of any victim to object. The Board members are Betty Lou Jones, Nehemiah Flowers, Jim Cooper, Tony Smith and Steven Pickett”

“This does not guarantee release to anyone and it’s not automatic release,” added Alesha Judkins. “What this does is it gives you the opportunity to make your case before the parole board to see if you may can get out earlier than you anticipated.”

Both Judkins and Latino say parole reform is just one step of many that should be taken regarding criminal justice reform in the state. The Department of Justice continues to investigate Mississippi’s prison system and Latino says he believes expanding parole eligibility was an important step in showing DOJ that Mississippi is actively working on its issues and can make changes on its own.

Meanwhile, a new PEER report suggests the Department of Corrections should consider focus on the adult-prison based intervention programs that have proven success as a way to further reduce recidivism.

