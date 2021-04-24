Gov. Tate Reeves says Safe Recovery Order could be lifted ‘very very soon’ in Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In less than a week, the Safe Recovery Order, limiting the capacity of indoor arenas and K-12 extracurricular events will expire, unless Gov. Tate Reeves extends it for another month.

On Friday, the governor said they’re making final decisions regarding the executive order as we go into the weekend and early next week, but said Mississippians could see it lifted ‘very very soon’ following the expiration date.

“Well I think you’ll see that very very soon,” said Reeves. “The current executive order expires at the end of this month, and we’re going to make final decisions as we go in to the weekend and early next week. But our numbers have plummeted in our state. That’s because people are making good decisions.”

The executive order went into effect at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, and will remain in effect until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021. The governor also said he’s confident Mississippians will take care of themselves as we move into May.

“The people who want to get vaccinated have done so and we’re still making that possible but clearly Mississippi is open for business,” said Reeves. “As we move in to the month of May and we have graduations, we want to give individuals the opportunity to take care of themselves and we know Mississippians will do that.”

As a reminder, these are the executive order guidelines:

Indoor Arenas: ( including college and university arenas)

a. Seating Capacity: Seating capacity in all sections (bowl/arena seating, club areas and suites) shall be limited to a maximum of75% of seating capacity.

b. All entry/exit gates and restrooms shall be open. Attendees should be encouraged to practice social distancing while waiting in line at entrance/exits and restrooms. Attendees shall not be permitted to congregate in the area around entrances/exits or restrooms.

c. Attendees are encouraged to wear a face covering, covering their nose and mouth, while inside the arena when social distancing is not possible from persons not in the same household

K-12 Organized Extracurricular Events (Indoor Venues):

a. Attendance at all K-12 indoor organized extracurricular events, including but not limited to athletic competitions, band performances and concerts, cheer performances, and theater performances shall be limited to a maximum of 50% of the indoor venue’s seating capacity depending on space available to ensure social distancing between persons not in the same household.

b. All venue entry/exit gates and restrooms shall be open. Attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing while waiting in line at entrance/exits and restrooms. Attendees shall not be permitted to congregate in the venue around entrances/exits or restrooms.

c. Attendees are encouraged to wear a face covering, covering their nose and mouth, while inside any venue when social distancing is not possible from persons not in the same household.

