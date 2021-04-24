Advertisement

Ivey signs transgender student-athlete bill

Alabama Senate advances bill on transgender girls in sports
Alabama Senate advances bill on transgender girls in sports(Associated Press)
By Lydia Nusbaum
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill requiring students to play on the sports team that aligns with the gender on their birth certificates unless it is a co-ed sport in K-12 public schools.

For instance, this would prevent transgender girls from playing on female sports teams.

Supporters of this bill have said it would protect the integrity of women’s sports.

But, Democrats said this is bill discriminates against transgender youth.

This has been a very controversial bill across the country. More than a dozen states have considered similar legislation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police are investigating after several shots were fired near Central Fire Station late...
MPD investigates shots fired
Lucille Vanscyoc Timms, 84, died in the wreck on North Hills Street, between King Road and...
Name released in Wednesday’s fatal wreck
The Clarion Ledger reported Friday the family of a 21-year-old Black man found hanging from a...
Jury awards $11 million+ in civil lawsuit over hanging death in Scott County
Is downtown Meridian a safe place? Some residents and business owners in Meridian told...
Is downtown Meridian a safe place?
A train struck an 18-wheeler trailer just off Highway 45 N in Kemper county around 5 p.m....
Train collides with livestock trailer in Kemper county

Latest News

A Day to Die is scheduled for release in February 2022.
Filming wraps in Capital City on action thriller starring Bruce Willis
Prison
Advocates discuss impacts of expanded parole eligibility
In less than a week, the Safe Recovery Order, limiting the capacity of indoor arenas and K-12...
Gov. Tate Reeves says Safe Recovery Order could be lifted ‘very very soon’ in Mississippi
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
Morning storms cause power outages