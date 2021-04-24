Lauderdale County Supervisors intend to build batting cages

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors, intends to build four batting cages and a pavilion on the concrete slab of the old East Side Elementary School.

“It is a needed thing to have more baseball fields because I think baseball is growing in Lauderdale and Meridian, Mississippi,” said District 3 Supervisor, Wayman Newell.

The slab is located across the street from the Charles Young Head Start Center. Local, Nate Pringle came up with the idea of utilizing the property for youth sports.

“Our standpoint is that we are the same as the community. You know, our students and us, we are one and the same, so that’s an excitement. Quite often our students have to travel great distances. Everyone can’t afford to play select ball so to be able to have a facility right there in their own back yard, speaks volumes,” said Director of Athletics for MPSD, Cheyenne Trussell.

Newell said this is a three-part job involving the school district, Lauderdale County, and the city. The district will provide security and the city will maintain the upkeep of the batting cages.

“It is in the future that once the batting cages are here, a small baseball field will be put up there for 3-5- or 6-year-old children for them to get there beginning of baseball here,” said Newell.

The project is estimated to cost between $18-20 thousand dollars. The board will discuss further plans for this project, at its next board meeting.

