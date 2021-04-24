Advertisement

Lauderdale County Supervisors intend to build batting cages

Public will have access
Supervisor Wayman Newell announced that a new batting cage area was in the works for the...
Supervisor Wayman Newell announced that a new batting cage area was in the works for the community.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors, intends to build four batting cages and a pavilion on the concrete slab of the old East Side Elementary School.

“It is a needed thing to have more baseball fields because I think baseball is growing in Lauderdale and Meridian, Mississippi,” said District 3 Supervisor, Wayman Newell.

The slab is located across the street from the Charles Young Head Start Center. Local, Nate Pringle came up with the idea of utilizing the property for youth sports.

“Our standpoint is that we are the same as the community. You know, our students and us, we are one and the same, so that’s an excitement. Quite often our students have to travel great distances. Everyone can’t afford to play select ball so to be able to have a facility right there in their own back yard, speaks volumes,” said Director of Athletics for MPSD, Cheyenne Trussell.

Newell said this is a three-part job involving the school district, Lauderdale County, and the city. The district will provide security and the city will maintain the upkeep of the batting cages.

“It is in the future that once the batting cages are here, a small baseball field will be put up there for 3-5- or 6-year-old children for them to get there beginning of baseball here,” said Newell.

The project is estimated to cost between $18-20 thousand dollars. The board will discuss further plans for this project, at its next board meeting.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nettleton man became the first winner of $500,000 in the new “$100 Million Extravaganza”...
Mississippi man wins big in lottery!
Name of crash victim not released as of Thursday
A train struck an 18-wheeler trailer just off Highway 45 N in Kemper county around 5 p.m....
Train collides with livestock trailer in Kemper county
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 22, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 22, 2021

Latest News

Accident raises concerns about railroad crossing in Porterville
Accident raises concerns about railroad crossing in Porterville
MPD offers Drug Take Back Day Saturday
MPD offers Drug Take Back Day Saturday
Sipp & Savor event at The MAX expects very large turnout
Sipp & Savor event at The MAX expects very large turnout
Weather - April 23, 2021
Weather - April 23, 2021