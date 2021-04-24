Local law enforcement put on drug take-back

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A partnership with the Meridian Police Department and total pain care collected over 200 pounds of unwanted medications for drug take-back day.

People purged their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, and unwanted prescription drugs by bringing them to the Uptown Meridian Police precinct. The take-back was also an effort to educate the public about ways to help reduce opioid addiction.

“This program has benefited the community. It is vital for the public’s safety and health issues that are being addressed with this drug take back. All of our partners have contributed in such a way that makes this event successful,” Sgt. Rita Jack with MPD said.

If you have unused and unneeded medicine in your cabinets at home, you can drop them off at the Meridian Police Department.

