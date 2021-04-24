Advertisement

Local law enforcement put on drug take-back

People purged their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, and unwanted prescription drugs by...
People purged their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, and unwanted prescription drugs by bringing them to the Uptown Meridian Police precinct.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A partnership with the Meridian Police Department and total pain care collected over 200 pounds of unwanted medications for drug take-back day.

People purged their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, and unwanted prescription drugs by bringing them to the Uptown Meridian Police precinct. The take-back was also an effort to educate the public about ways to help reduce opioid addiction.

“This program has benefited the community. It is vital for the public’s safety and health issues that are being addressed with this drug take back. All of our partners have contributed in such a way that makes this event successful,” Sgt. Rita Jack with MPD said.

If you have unused and unneeded medicine in your cabinets at home, you can drop them off at the Meridian Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police are investigating after several shots were fired near Central Fire Station late...
MPD investigates shots fired
Lucille Vanscyoc Timms, 84, died in the wreck on North Hills Street, between King Road and...
Name released in Wednesday’s fatal wreck
The Clarion Ledger reported Friday the family of a 21-year-old Black man found hanging from a...
Jury awards $11 million+ in civil lawsuit over hanging death in Scott County
Is downtown Meridian a safe place? Some residents and business owners in Meridian told...
Is downtown Meridian a safe place?
A train struck an 18-wheeler trailer just off Highway 45 N in Kemper county around 5 p.m....
Train collides with livestock trailer in Kemper county

Latest News

Alabama Senate advances bill on transgender girls in sports
Ivey signs transgender student-athlete bill
A Day to Die is scheduled for release in February 2022.
Filming wraps in Capital City on action thriller starring Bruce Willis
Prison
Advocates discuss impacts of expanded parole eligibility
In less than a week, the Safe Recovery Order, limiting the capacity of indoor arenas and K-12...
Gov. Tate Reeves says Safe Recovery Order could be lifted ‘very very soon’ in Mississippi