Meridian track and field entering South State with confidence

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Some teams struggle to handle pressure in big moments. But for Meridian High School, they let pressure turn them into diamonds instead of dust.

The Wildcats were crowned MHSAA District 8-6A Champions this month and placed second behind Pearl in the MHSAA Region 3-6A meet on Monday.

“District could be considered the first round of the playoffs and regional the second round,” Meridian track and field coach Regonal Walker said. “So to get the win, and more importantly advance as many entries as we did, that was huge.”

The next round of the playoffs for MHS is the 6A South State Championship, which will take place at Biloxi High School on Saturday. The Wildcats have 19 entries on the girls side and 11 on the boys side. The more wins on Saturday, the more events the Wildcats will compete in during the overall 6A State Championship on May 1.

“The key is to advance as many people as you can in each event. When you get to state there’s only 18 events,” Coach Walker explained. “So if we have 12 entries out of 18 entries, the chance of winning increases vs. only having 10 entries.”

Meridian is ranked No. 1 in five events entering South State, that include four events on the girls side. Jada Portis is ranked first in the 100 meter dash while teammate Briana Gowdy is also first in the 400 meter dash. The girls 4x100 meter relay team is ranked No. 1 in 6A while both the girls and boys 4x200 meter relay teams are also ranked at the top of the class.

Senior Amiriya Stephens loves seeing the team be No. 1 in so many events, but is especially proud of the girls for doing so well.

“It feels great,” Stephens said. “We get to brag about it so that’s the best part.”

There are three main ingredients to the Wildcats success this season: Scheduling regular season meets against tough opponents, team chemistry and a lot of hours spent working in the offseason.

“They’ve been working since the summer with weight lifting and a lot of them did cross country and indoor track,” Coach Walker said. “To invest that amount of time and effort into something, you want to walk away with something to show for your troubles, and they’ve done just that.”

Junior Jonathan Vaugh said there are no days off for the team, but understands the benefits of doing so.

“We practice hard, but it helps make things easier once it’s meet time,” Vaugh said. “We worked extremely hard this season and offseason, working our legs and all that good stuff.”

Pearl, Biloxi and Gulport are the three school’s Coach Walker said will be the toughest competition on the girls side for Meridian. As for the boys, he said each school has “pockets” of good athletes that makes it hard to know.

But just like a diamond, the Wildcats thrive under pressure and are ready to go to battle on Saturday.

“We’ll rise to the occasion,” Coach Walker said. “These are teams that we’ve seen before...that’s why we have such a grueling schedule. We do that so when you face a team that’s just as good as you, there’s no need to take a step backwards.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.