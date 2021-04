Morning storms cause power outages

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: As of 9:40 a.m. Saturday, 130 EMEPA customers are without power, and all Mississippi Power customers have power.

Morning storms have knocked out power for many local residents on our Saturday morning. As of 8:45 this morning, East Mississippi Electric Power Association is reporting over 2,800 outages in Newton, Lauderdale, and Clarke Counties.

As of 8:45 a.m. Mississippi Power is reporting 3 outages in Meridian, knocking out power for 35 customers. Storms will exit our area between 9:30 and 10:30 this morning. Additional storms may develop later this afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.