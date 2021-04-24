Sunny skies and mild temperatures will last through the day tomorrow.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Severe weather moved through early this morning and through the afternoon and we still have the potential for a few thunderstorms. The winds are still strong now moving from 18 to 25 mph across the area, but they will start to weaken as the evening moves forward. By the time you are going to bed we will be seeing less gusty conditions, and more of a breeze. This breeze will last through much of the day tomorrow, but sunny skies will keep us warm.

Temperatures tonight will be mild in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Through the night we will continue to cool off as clouds move out and we will start off our Sunday in the lower 50′s. We have a mild day ahead with temperatures getting into the lower 70′s by lunch and we will have highs through the afternoon in the mid 70′s. Tomorrow morning will be our chilliest time of the day with lows in the lower 50′s until 7 AM so it’ll be a great day to hit snooze.

By the mid-morning we will warm into the lower 60′s and clouds will start to break apart. Through the afternoon sunny skies will prevail as our temperatures get into the mid 70′s. It’ll be a great day to go for a jog with no chance for rain, but we will still see a slight breeze due to the severe weather that just moved out.

Mostly sunny skies will last through the day tomorrow and on Monday. We will warm into the lower 80′s on Monday making it a perfect Spring Day. Clouds will start to build back in on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80′s and we will stay in the mid 80′s for Wednesday as well.

As the week progresses, we will see a small chance for rain building in as another cold front is expected to move through on Friday and knock our temperatures into the mid 70′s by the weekend. Overnight lows will range from the lower 50′s to the mid 60′s.

