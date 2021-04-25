Advertisement

23rd avenue lane reopens after building collapse

By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One lane on 23rd avenue has reopened in downtown Meridian following the collapse of a building.

Drivers are able to travel through that avenue where a vacant portion of Sam’s Fashion building fell. People had to take alternate routes that caused some delays to their destinations that lasted for a week now.

We’re told, if you use that area in your travels, you should still expect delays.

