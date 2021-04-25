Autopsy ordered after inmate death

MERIDIAN, Miss (WTOK) - An inmate at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility died on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

At approximately 6:15 a.m., officers were called to a housing unit where they found Brandon Mitchell, MDOC# 187806, unresponsive in his cell. Medical staff arrived soon after and administered CPR but were unable to revive him. Paramedics arrived a short time later. Mitchell was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy will determine the official cause and the manner of death.

Mitchell, 25, was serving a ten-year sentence for delivery of a controlled substance and attempted robbery in Harrison County. He was sentenced in December 2013.