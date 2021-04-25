Capital murder suspect arrested in Meridian
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A capital murder suspect was arrested Saturday night in Meridian by the Meridian Special Operations Unit and the U.S. Marshals.
According to Meridian Police Chief Chris Read, 21-year-old Deondric Green was taken into custody at an apartment complex near 33rd Avenue and Valley Street. Read said Green had been out on bond for murder from a shooting that took place on Interstate 55 Saturday in Canton, MS.
