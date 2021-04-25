Advertisement

MAX holds first ever Sipp & Savor event

By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience held it’s first ever Sipp & Savor event Saturday evening in Meridian.

Nearly two thousand people attended the event that brought a wide variety of food and drinks to taste, while Mississippi stars were celebrated.

Cat Cora, Misssissippi native and the first-ever female Iron Chef on the Food Network, was in attendance as she was given a star on the Walk of Fame outside of the building. A star was also unveiled for Sam Cooke.

The event consisted of brewers and chefs from the surrounding area using ingredients found right here in the state to create dishes and drinks for those that attended.

Event-goers seemed excited to be able to attend something after the last year battling COVID-19 left many stuck in their homes.

“I think the community was looking forward to this,” said Elizabeth Williams-Max. “Everybody has gotten their second shot and they are ready to go out and have a good time. We’re excited to highlight the culinary heritage here in Mississippi. To me, the best thing about the South is our food.”

Organizers say the turnout greatly exceeded their expectation, and they are hard at work planning a second event.

