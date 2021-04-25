Pollen levels will range from medium to high tomorrow.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Temperatures have stayed mild today and the skies have been sunny. We aren’t seeing any rain using the EMEPA live radar and that will stay the case for the first half of the week. However, a few clouds will building by tomorrow morning, but mostly sunny skies will last through the day.

We will start the day off in the lower 50′s at 6 AM but warm quickly into the upper 50′s by 8 AM. Through the rest of the day, we will continue to warm into the mid 70′s by lunch time and into the afternoon the highs will be in the lower 80′s. It will be a few degrees warmer tomorrow than today, and we will continue to warm up through the week. A few more clouds will build in through tomorrow evening, and this will keep our temperatures from cooling quickly through the night.

Allergens will be ranging from the medium to high level tomorrow as well. Grass, oak, and willow will stay at the medium level, but hickory will be high. Cloudy skies will continue through the next few days, but we will stay dry.

Take advantage of the dry conditions Monday through Wednesday because our next chance for rain starts to move in by Thursday with a small cold front. This will start on Thursday afternoon and last through the night. More rain will move through on Friday and Saturday, but these will be mostly scattered showers.

Temperatures tomorrow will be above average in the lower 80′s and they will stay that way until Wednesday. By the middle of the week, we will reach the mid 80′s before a small cold front comes through and knocks our temperatures back down into the mid 70′s. Overnight we will be more mild ranging from the mid 50′s to the lower 60′s.

