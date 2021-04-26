Advertisement

After Oscar win, Anthony Hopkins honors Chadwick Boseman

By LYNN ELBER
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Hopkins has honored the late Chadwick Boseman after winning the best actor Oscar, hailing his fellow performer as a man “taken from us far too early.”

The 83-year-old Hopkins took the award for his performance in “The Father,” becoming the oldest actor or actress to win an Oscar, edging out Christopher Plummer’s supporting-actor win at age 82 in the 2010 film “Beginners.”

Hopkins’ win was anticlimactic on a show where he wasn’t present to accept the trophy. Presenter Joaquin Phoenix’s reading of his name was the last dramatic moment of a most unusual ceremony.

Hours later, Hopkins made a belated acceptance speech in a short video message posted on Instagram, standing in front of the rolling green fields of his native Wales.

“I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early,” he said. “I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honored.”

It is Hopkins’ first Oscar since he was victorious for playing Hannibal Lecter.

Despite his pedigree, Hopkins was a surprise winner of the Academy Award for best actor for his work on “The Father,” playing the role of a man fighting dementia.

Boseman had been expected to win the award, which, in a very rare move from the academy, was the last to be handed out this year instead of best picture.

Boseman was nominated for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” his final film before cancer claimed his life last August at age 43. The “Black Panther” star had been diagnosed with the disease four years earlier and kept it private as he continued working.

Hopkins has received four other Oscar nominations, including last year for his role as Benedict in “The Two Popes”; as the eponymous president in “Nixon”; John Quincy Adams in the slavery drama “Amistad,” and a loyal butler in “The Remains of the Day.”

In a 2016 interview with The Associated Press, Hopkins said an acting career wasn’t in the plan.

“I wanted to be a musician, but I drifted into this business by mistake,” he said. “I’m still looking over my shoulder thinking somebody will say, ‘Sorry, Tony, you’re in the wrong business.’”

Hopkins, who started in the theater but found it ill-fitting, focused on movie roles after getting his screen break playing Richard the Lionheart in “The Lion in Winter” in 1968.

In 2000, he became a U.S. citizen. He’d been knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1993, giving him the right to use “Sir” before his name.

In Associated Press writer Jake Coyle’s review of “The Father,” he called it riveting “to see Hopkins play all these ever-fluctuating turns of mood. ... For an actor so intense, so rigorously unsentimental, this is his Lear.”

Besides Boseman, the other nominees were Riz Ahmed, Gary Oldman and Steven Yeun.

___

Catherine Gaschka in Paris and Louise Dixon and Naomi Koppel in London contributed to this report.

___

For complete coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A capital murder suspect was arrested Saturday night in Meridian by the Meridian Special...
Capital murder suspect arrested in Meridian
The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience held it’s first ever Sipp & Savor event...
MAX holds first ever Sipp & Savor event
East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Autopsy ordered after inmate death
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
6 killed, 10 hurt in fiery van crash on Georgia interstate
In less than a week, the Safe Recovery Order, limiting the capacity of indoor arenas and K-12...
Gov. Tate Reeves says Safe Recovery Order could be lifted ‘very very soon’ in Mississippi

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Supreme Court to take up right to carry gun for self-defense
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Families of eligible children would receive $6.82 per child for each weekday. That adds up to...
Biden expanding summer food program for 34 million schoolchildren
A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 sits on a general practitioner's table during a...
EU launches legal action against vaccine-maker AstraZeneca