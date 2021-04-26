Analysis: Watchdog gives bleak report on Mississippi prisons

The PEER report includes Mississippi Department of Corrections statistics for assaults inside prisons from state budget years 2016-2020.



The inmate-on-inmate assaults for those years: 610, 697, 705, 663 and 853.



The inmate-on-staff assaults that resulted in serious injuries: 181, 161, 83, 63 and 65.



The Department of Corrections transferred some inmates out of Parchman in early 2020 after the violence and amid evidence of shoddy living conditions, including broken toilets and mildew-infested showers.



The inmates were taken to the privately run Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility. PEER showed that Mississippi spent $44 million on private prisons during the budget year that ended June 30, 2019. That increased to $53 million the following year because of the emergency transfer from Parchman to Tallahatchie. The report noted that no state inmates were in the Tallahatchie prison as of this February.



PEER said the Mississippi Department of Corrections measures recidivism based on the percentage of former inmates who return to prison within three years after their release. The department said Mississippi’s recidivism rate exceeded 30% from the 2016 to 2020 budget years. The peak during that period was 37.4% in 2020.



During 2019 and 2020, less than 2% of the Department of Corrections’ total spending was for intervention programs that are intended to reduce the chances that people will leave prison and eventually be sent back. PEER said the prison system has an opportunity to curb recidivism “by more strategically investing the limited resources currently expended on adult prison-based intervention programs.”



Mississippi has 21 correctional facilities. That includes the three big state-run prisons - Parchman, Central Mississippi and South Mississippi. Three prisons are run by private companies, and 15 regional facilities are run by counties.



Twenty of the 21 facilities responded to PEER’s request for information about intervention programs. The report said 19 facilities had treatment for alcohol and drug abuse, 17 had basic skills education, 16 had religious programs and services and 12 had vocational education.



PEER said the Winston-Choctaw County/Regional Correctional Facility did not respond to the request for information, and the regional facilities in Bolivar and Wilkinson counties provided lists of programs but did not provide spending information or participant data for all of them.



More than 50% of the money spent on prison-based intervention in Mississippi was for programs “with no known high-quality research supporting their effectiveness in reducing recidivism,” PEER said. The watchdog group recommended moving money into programs backed by research.