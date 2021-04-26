COVID-19 in Alabama: 183 new confirmed cases Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK/WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there were 183 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 added Monday. The state has had 407,429 confirmed cases since March 2020. There have been 8,554 confirmed deaths statewide.

There are 311 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

Click here to view the Alabama COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard. The state has administered over 2.4 million doses. So far, 1,035,550 million people in the state are fully vaccinated. The most recent census shows Alabama’s population has increased to just over 5 million people.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.