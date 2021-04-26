Advertisement

COVID-19 in Alabama: 183 new confirmed cases Monday

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there were 183 new confirmed cases of COVID-19...
The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there were 183 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 added Monday.(WSFA 12 News)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK/WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there were 183 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 added Monday. The state has had 407,429 confirmed cases since March 2020. There have been 8,554 confirmed deaths statewide.

There are 311 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

Click here to view the Alabama COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard. The state has administered over 2.4 million doses. So far, 1,035,550 million people in the state are fully vaccinated. The most recent census shows Alabama’s population has increased to just over 5 million people.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A capital murder suspect was arrested Saturday night in Meridian by the Meridian Special...
Capital murder suspect arrested in Meridian
The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience held it’s first ever Sipp & Savor event...
MAX holds first ever Sipp & Savor event
East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Autopsy ordered after inmate death
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
6 killed, 10 hurt in fiery van crash on Georgia interstate
In less than a week, the Safe Recovery Order, limiting the capacity of indoor arenas and K-12...
Gov. Tate Reeves says Safe Recovery Order could be lifted ‘very very soon’ in Mississippi

Latest News

The president of the European Commission told the New York Times that vaccinated Americans will...
Continental Europe could allow US tourists back this summer
COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the United States may start to slow down
COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the United States may start to slow down
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 638 new cases, 3 new deaths and 27...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 638 new cases reported
The CDC says summer camps can happen this year, but mask-wearing and social distancing should...
CDC issues new COVID-19 guidelines for summer camps