COVID-19 in Mississippi: 638 new cases reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK/WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 638 new cases, 3 new deaths and 27 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday. These figures cover April 23-25 due to a lag in reporting.

Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older. The latest vaccination report for the state shows 736,145 people are fully vaccinated and 1,623,160 doses have been administered in total.

Here’s a snapshot of vaccination numbers for east central Mississippi counties:

County People receiving at Lease One Dose % of Pop. Receiving at Least One Dose People Fully Vaccinated % of Pop. Fully Vaccinated Clarke 4760 31% 3627 23% Kemper 2470 25% 1959 20% Lauderdale 22,888 31% 17,962 24% Neshoba 5608 19% 4677 16% Newton 6367 30% 5079 24% Wayne 4322 21% 3463 17%

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

