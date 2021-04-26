Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 638 new cases reported

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 638 new cases, 3 new deaths and 27...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 638 new cases, 3 new deaths and 27 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday. These figures cover April 23-25 due to a lag in reporting. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK/WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 638 new cases, 3 new deaths and 27 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday. These figures cover April 23-25 due to a lag in reporting.

Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older. The latest vaccination report for the state shows 736,145 people are fully vaccinated and 1,623,160 doses have been administered in total.

Here’s a snapshot of vaccination numbers for east central Mississippi counties:

CountyPeople receiving at Lease One Dose% of Pop. Receiving at Least One DosePeople Fully Vaccinated% of Pop. Fully Vaccinated
Clarke476031%362723%
Kemper247025%195920%
Lauderdale22,88831%17,96224%
Neshoba560819%467716%
Newton636730%507924%
Wayne432221%346317%

Click here to find county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WTOK/WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A capital murder suspect was arrested Saturday night in Meridian by the Meridian Special...
Capital murder suspect arrested in Meridian
The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience held it’s first ever Sipp & Savor event...
MAX holds first ever Sipp & Savor event
East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Autopsy ordered after inmate death
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
6 killed, 10 hurt in fiery van crash on Georgia interstate
In less than a week, the Safe Recovery Order, limiting the capacity of indoor arenas and K-12...
Gov. Tate Reeves says Safe Recovery Order could be lifted ‘very very soon’ in Mississippi

Latest News

The president of the European Commission told the New York Times that vaccinated Americans will...
Continental Europe could allow US tourists back this summer
The CDC says summer camps can happen this year, but mask-wearing and social distancing should...
CDC issues new COVID-19 guidelines for summer camps
A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 sits on a general practitioner's table during a...
EU launches legal action against vaccine-maker AstraZeneca
The CDC is expected to come out with updated guidelines for the fully vaccinated, specifically...
Fully vaccinated Americans to enjoy more freedoms, officials say