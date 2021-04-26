COVID-19 in Mississippi: 638 new cases reported
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK/WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 638 new cases, 3 new deaths and 27 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday. These figures cover April 23-25 due to a lag in reporting.
Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older. The latest vaccination report for the state shows 736,145 people are fully vaccinated and 1,623,160 doses have been administered in total.
Here’s a snapshot of vaccination numbers for east central Mississippi counties:
|County
|People receiving at Lease One Dose
|% of Pop. Receiving at Least One Dose
|People Fully Vaccinated
|% of Pop. Fully Vaccinated
|Clarke
|4760
|31%
|3627
|23%
|Kemper
|2470
|25%
|1959
|20%
|Lauderdale
|22,888
|31%
|17,962
|24%
|Neshoba
|5608
|19%
|4677
|16%
|Newton
|6367
|30%
|5079
|24%
|Wayne
|4322
|21%
|3463
|17%
Click here to find county-by-county case totals.
MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
