First Responders: Nurse Drew Calhoun

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our latest First Responder is a charge nurse at Rush Health Systems. Drew Calhoun has been in the medical field for at least six years.

“I like taking care of patients and taking care of people,” Calhoun explained. “I like being able to watch the process of people going from coming in sick, having their worst day ever, to being able to leave out of the ICU and on their way to recovery.”

As a charge nurse, Calhoun is a leader in the ICU. He takes the job seriously and knows that his handling of a situation is extremely important.

“I love leading other nurses and helping them to be the best they can possibly be. The main part of my job is making sure that our ICU will always be and continue to be the best it can possibly be,” Calhoun said.

Over the course of the last year, nurses and doctors have been in the spotlight perhaps more than ever. We must not lose sight of how hard they work and the dedication of people like Drew Calhoun.

“All the pictures that you’ve seen on the news have been happening in Meridian. There’s an emotional burden that the nurses have caring for these patients and watching patients that aren’t getting better,” Calhoun said. “Yes, we are nurses and see this every day, but we also have to carry that with us everywhere we go.”

Calhoun said it can be a challenge balancing home life and work life. He has a child on the way and he’s excited to become a great father and an even better husband. His family has always been right there.

“My family has supported me for years. I am grateful for the family that I have and their willingness to always stand behind me. Everything that I do and every challenge that I’ve faced, they’ve been right there with me,” Calhoun said.

