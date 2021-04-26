Golden Eagle Ben Ethridge Named C-USA Pitcher of the Week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Southern Miss freshman right-handed pitcher Ben Ethridge (Collinsville, Miss.) earned the Conference USA Pitcher of the Week, Monday afternoon, in an announcement made by the league office.

Ethridge registered his first complete-game shutout, allowing three hits over seven innings in a 3-0 Saturday afternoon victory over WKU.

He allowed just four base runners in the contest (three via singles and one hit by pitch) and only two runners got as far as second base.

After allowing back-to-back singles in the third – one of which caromed off his throwing hand – Ethridge rallied to retire the final 14 batters he faced, including seven strikeouts down the stretch. That strikeout total included fanning the side in the sixth.

His 11 strikeouts were the second most he has recorded this season and the second double-digit strikeout game this season.

It was the first complete-game shutout for the Golden Eagles in 2021 and the fifth shutout for the squad.

This season, Ethridge has posted a 4-1 record with a 2.88 earned run average. He has made 10 appearances, including nine starts. In 50 innings of work in 2021, he has allowed 16 runs on 39 hits with seven walks and 62 strikeouts. Ethridge’s strikeout-to-walk ratio places him No. 8 in the country at 8.66.

The award is the first for Ethridge in his Golden Eagle career and the third for Southern Miss in 2021.

