Johnson and Norwood prepare for Ward 3 runoffs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian city council Ward 3 candidates are preparing to face one another in the runoff elections Tuesday.

Councilwoman Fannie Johnson will appear first on the April 27th runoff ballot for re-election for the seat.

“I will serve this community no matter what goes in front of me.” Johnson said, “But serving as a city council person gave me new avenues and new networking opportunities to do more.”

Johnson, who won in 2017, says she has fought for the pavement of roads, built better community relationships, and prioritized keeping money in the Meridian Police Department for more police officers.

If re-elected, Johnson plans to work on opening the Frank Cochran Center as a venue for everyone and adding new developments to Highland Park.

“So, what I would like, is for us to come together and talk about the positive things that are going on and help build on the negative things. We want to change the negative things.” Johnson said, “I am not trying to ignore them. But sometimes if you continue to focus on the negative, it takes every bodies morale down.”

Democratic candidate, Joseph Norwood ran for Lauderdale County Tax Collector in 2015. Now, he is hoping to bring eight years of experience with budgeting and expense management to the city.

“I think we need someone who’s going to have a better relationship with the mayor’s office.” Norwood said, “Also, a stronger partnership with the county to move the city forward.”

Norwood says he has spoken to people in the community who have voiced their concerns about poor infrastructure, lack of jobs, and the fear of not being heard. All of which, Norwood says he has a plan to fix.

“I plan to start just building the relationship with the community. My plan is to start a community meeting with ward three. So, I can hear the needs of the people. And then take them to the council to address them,” Norwood said.

The winner will face Republican candidate James “JJ” Scott June 8th.

