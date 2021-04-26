Lindsey & Willis face off Tuesday in Ward 5 Runoff

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

There will be a fresh face on the meridian city council from ward 5 with current councilman Weston Lindemann running for mayor. Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey faces off against Allan “Al” Wills in the run-off Tuesday. We spoke with both candidates who say the biggest concerns of the voters they talk with are repairing and maintaining the roads.

“Some of the concerns is they want these roads paved,” said Lindsey. “They want street lights. It’s very important that they have signs that say slow down my child is playing. Those slow down signs or even more security cameras or even stop signs. Those are very important. Some of the houses need to come down if they’re un kept. We need to keep this city beautiful and clean, especially from all the debris.”

“I’m going to work on street repair,” said Willis. “That’s one of the major things that most people say. They’re comfortable with the fact that we’ve made improvements in our community, but going to and for, they are really upset about that and they’re also upset about communication. They don’t have a lot of communication with their council person. I’m going to be available for you. That is one of the main things that i want to do. If i can hear your cry, i can do the job.”

The winner between Lindsey and Willis will move on to face Republican Clay Acton in the June general election

