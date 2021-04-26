Mayoral candidates make last-minute push for votes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two men running for Meridian mayor are entering their last weekend of campaigning before Tuesday’s runoff election. Newcenter 11 caught up with both candidates as they made their final pitches to voters.

We asked Incumbent Mayor Percy Bland and Democratic Jimmie Smith what they would say to undecided voters.

“I think there is a change in the air. I think that is what is going to happen on Tuesday,” Smith said.

“They’ve got to see the progress this city has made. They have to put someone in that position who has talked about solutions. I think I am the only candidate that has brought solutions to the table,” Bland said.

Both candidates gave their reasons why you should vote for them.

“I think we need to focus on cleaning the city up. We need to focus on infrastructure and roads. I think that’s touching where the people are at. They are concerned about those things,” Smith said.

“We are about to pave more streets, put more officers on the street, and we are about to listen to the issues that some of the people I have talked to. People told me some of their concerns. We are going to communicate more with the people. We are going to have more activities like one we are having today,” Percy said.

Bland and Smith believe their backgrounds make them the most qualified for the seat of mayor.

“If you are an undecided voter, please think about the future of Meridian. Vote for Jimmie Smith on April 27th,” Smith said.

“A lot of cities our size across this state are struggling right now. It is no reason to turn back or go backward. You have a strong leader in place. Keep that strong leader in place,” Percy said.

There will also be two runoffs for city council seat on the ballot Tuesday for Ward 3 and Ward 5.

