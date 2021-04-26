Advertisement

Mr. Randall L. “Randy” Terrell

Randall L. “Randy” Terrell
By Letisha Young
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Funeral Services for Mr. Randall L. “Randy” Terrell will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Jim Rickles officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Terrell, 65, of Meridian, passed away Sunday April 25, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Randy was an avid fisherman who was best known as pawpaw by his grandchildren whom he dearly loved. He was the owner of Terrell Construction for many years until his health declined in 2017; his work was his passion. Randy was a friend to many who was always there in their time of need. He would do all he could to help his fellow man.  He was also a fan of the Atlanta Braves, Alabama Crimson Tide, New Orleans Saints, and Nascar.

Mr. Randy is survived by his children, Randall Allen Terrell (Sandra), William Terrell, and Richard Terrell. Grandchildren Colton Terrell, Ashley Terrell, Rylee Terrell, Ella Terrell, Easton Terrell, Elliot Terrell, and Cashtyn Terrell, and one great-grand daughter, Paisley Terrell. His Mother, Frances Terrell; siblings, Sandra Hosterman, Bonnie Terrell, and Jonathan Terrell, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his father, Carson Terrell.

The Terrell family suggest memorials be made as donations to The American Diabetes Association in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Terrell family will receive guests from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

