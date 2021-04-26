Funeral services for Mrs. Cynde F. Ingram will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Kenneth Owen officiating. Burial will follow at Hamrick Cemetery in Collinsville. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Cynde F. Ingram, 70, of Collinsville, Mississippi passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Cynde was born August 3, 1950 in Vicksburg, Mississippi. The daughter of a salesman, Cynde grew-up in numerous towns throughout the United States. Following graduation, she trained as a hair stylist and eventually owned multiple businesses in the Meridian area, specializing in hair replacement. In 1996, she met and fell in love with Bobby and they married in 2008. Cynde loved travelling, especially to snow ski and visit family around the country. She enjoyed vacationing with Bobby at their condo on the beach. Cynde loved to cook, entertain, and bringing friends and family together.

Cynde is survived by her husband, Bobby Ingram; her children, Chris Ingram (Kristy Parker) and Ashley Eggebeen (Anton); her grandchildren, Ace, Rylee, Savannah, and Kolter; her siblings, Daryl Fitts (Sandy) and their children, and Michael Fitts (Shelia) and their son; her step-mother, Andi Fitts; her aunt Freida Persons; and her beloved dog, Nola.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Grady and Faye Carol Fitts.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with College Park United Methodist Church, 1103 Highway 19, Meridian, MS 39307.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 until the time of the funeral service.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

