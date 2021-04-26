Advertisement

Graveside services for Mrs. Thellis J. Sigler will begin at 11:30 am Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Meridian Memorial Park with the Reverend Robert Null officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Sigler, 99, of Meridian, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2021 at The Fisher House Personal Care Home in Meridian.

Thellis loved her family dearly and they loved her deeply in return. She spoiled all of her nieces and nephews as if they were her own. She and her husband, Jack, lived in Dayton, Ohio for many years before retiring and making Meridian their home once again.

Mrs. Thellis is survived by her nieces, Janet Keenum (Jim), and Carolyn Bunyard; Nephew, Charlie Joiner (Kay), as well as a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Sigler is preceded in death by her parents John and Clara Joiner and her husband, Jack Sigler.

