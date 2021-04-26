President approves Alabama disaster declaration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama Gov. Ivey announced Monday that certain counties in in the state have been approved for individual assistance from FEMA. At least eleven tornadoes were confirmed. Counties qualifying include Bibb, Calhoun, Clay, Hale, Jefferson, Perry, Randolph and Shelby.

“Alabama knows all too well the devastating effects severe weather can have, but we always rebuild back stronger. I saw firsthand some of the damage from the Mar. 25 tornadoes and after the local assessment came in, I sent a request to the president and FEMA so that we could get the deserved additional aid for our people. We have been working diligently to get this done, and I am pleased that Alabama will see additional help. I encourage individuals in these eligible counties to take advantage of this assistance offered by the federal government.”

The local assessment related to the state qualifying for public assistance from storms Mar. 25-26 is ongoing. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster. Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.



Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

People and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.