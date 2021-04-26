Advertisement

Shots fired near WTOK live broadcast

WTOK reporter “rattled” but not hurt
Meridian
Meridian(WTOK)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Frightening moments Monday night for a WTOK reporter preparing for a live report outside the Velma Young Center in Meridian.

Reporter Nicholas Brooks says four shots were fired very near his location, possibly at the old Velma Young Center location behind his location.

Nicholas is okay, but was obviously upset.

Nicholas was preparing for a live report previewing the runoff election when the shots were fired.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story.

