This week starts warm & dry, ends cooler and rainy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The next in our series of once-a-week storm systems is on track to arrive Thursday night. Until then, we will stay dry.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy. We will cool to the low-to-mid 60s by midnight. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail overnight, but the clouds are dry. The low temperature by morning will be near 54 degrees. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. The high temperature will be near 84 degrees.

The Next Weather Maker

High pressure is centered over the North Carolina Coast on Monday afternoon and evening. It expands westward to the Southern Plains and is the primary influence of our weather through Tuesday and Wednesday. The wind flows clockwise around high pressure. Since we are west of the center, our wind flow is generally from the south. That will cause gradual warming, and it will boost the humidity. The high pressure will also keep us dry, even with some high-altitude clouds spreading overhead from the southwest.

The Next Rain Maker

Our next rain maker is a cold front that will develop from an upper level disturbance currently over the Rocky Mountains. The cold front will begin organizing tonight and tomorrow over Colorado’s Eastern Plains before it tracks slowly eastward Tuesday and Wednesday. This system will bring a threat of severe thunderstorms that could include tornadoes to parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas on Tuesday. It will arrive in our area Thursday night, bringing some rain and thunder that can last through Friday morning. At this point, severe thunderstorms do not appear likely.

