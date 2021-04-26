Advertisement

“Devastating.” Two pharmacies in Sumter County close suddenly

Sign posted on York Drug entrance(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - People in Sumter County were taken by surprise when going to pick up medication Monday morning.

Two pharmacies in the county, York Drug and Livingston Drug, have been suddenly shut down for unexplained reasons. A sign posted on the door of York Drug said normal operations have ended until new ownership can take over.

“It was devastating. I just hope the city officials can get together and get us another drug store in both locations,” said Terry Peeler, a local who is also the retired fire chief for the City of Livingston.

People affected by the closure will need to have their prescriptions re-written or called into a different pharmacy.

“We’ve got a lot of the elderly people in the community that don’t have transportation, so they use these local drug stores to help with their medications,” Peeler said. “So it’s just very devastating for the community.”

YD Home Medical Equipment located next to York Drug, is still open for business and is not associated with the pharmacy closings. This is a developing story. We’ll have more details as they become available.

