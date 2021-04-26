Advertisement

We are warm and dry to start the new week

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Another beautiful day is in store for East Mississippi and West Alabama on our Monday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures climbing into the low-80s. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with Tuesday morning lows in the mid-50s. Our Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies and we’ll be a couple of degrees warmer than Monday.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday out ahead of our next storm system, but the day is expected to stay dry. We’ll see high temperatures on Wednesday in the mid-80s despite the extra cloud cover. Wednesday will also be a bit more humid than compared to Monday and Tuesday. Shower chances are set to return on Thursday as high temperatures stay in the mid-80s.

There looks to be a slightly better chance of showers on Friday as high temperatures drop into the mid-70s. Shower chances will continue through Saturday, and there may still even be isolated showers left over into Sunday. So enjoy the next couple of days, because the weather will get wet by the end of the week and at least into the start of the weekend. There is some good news though: severe weather is not expected at this time with this next system.

