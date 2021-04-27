10 years since the April 27, 2011 super outbreak

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A tornado outbreak on April 27, 2011 brought strong and violent tornadoes to our area. An EF-5 tornado in Neshoba and Kemper Counties, an EF-3 in Jasper County, and an EF-4 in Enterprise were among the destructive tornadoes that day.

Newscenter 11 was on the air for the better part of 9 hours that day, including chief meteorologist Stephen Bowers.

“I don’t remember really thinking this is historic. I just remember thinking, I have a job to do, and my job is to inform our viewers and make sure they are safe as they possibly can be, and this is not a situation that’s easy in which to stay safe,” Bowers said.

Clarke County EMA director Eddie Ivy, who was working for Meridian Homeland Security at the time of the Super Outbreak, assisted with recovery efforts in Clarke County after the Enterprise tornado.

“The trees down, the roads blocked, people injured, the livestock that was injured, all those things are very vivid in the memory of those days,” Ivy said.

Ivy says local emergency officials start to prepare as soon as a tornado outbreak is in the forecast.

“Emergency preparedness begins at the local level, at the grassroots level, at the home, with the family being prepared and having ways to receive messages about severe weather,” Ivy said. “They’ve got their emergency plan, they know where there safest place to go is.”

Bowers says that the super outbreak proved the need to have many more publicly accessible tornado shelters in the Deep South.

“I think that’s a given and that’s not something we have in Mississippi or in Alabama, and we’re the number 1 and number 2 most tornado-prone states in the country. Why we wouldn’t have something like that is beyond me,” Bowers explained.

The April 27, 2011 tornadoes killed 13 people here locally.

