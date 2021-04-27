Advertisement

Bidens to visit Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter while in Georgia

Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are seen ahead of an NFL football game...
Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are seen ahead of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta.(Source: AP Photo/John Amis)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit the 39th president, Jimmy Carter, and his wife, Rosalynn, while in Georgia this week, the White House said Tuesday.

The White House had previously announced that Biden would attend a drive-in rally in Atlanta on Thursday to mark his 100th day in office, which comes a day after his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening. The Bidens will now add in a trip to Plains, Georgia, to visit the Carters.

The 96-year-old former president and the 93-year-old former first lady were unable to attend Biden’s inauguration because of the coronavirus pandemic. Both couples are now vaccinated, and the Carters have resumed worshipping in-person at their longtime church.

Biden was a young Delaware senator and Carter ally during the Georgian’s term in the White House, from 1977 to 1981. Carter is now the longest-lived American president in history.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian
Shots fired near WTOK live broadcast
Sign posted on York Drug entrance
“Devastating.” Two pharmacies in Sumter County close suddenly
A capital murder suspect was arrested Saturday night in Meridian by the Meridian Special...
Capital murder suspect arrested in Meridian
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 26, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league

Latest News

Tickets to Bon Jovi's drive-in virtual concert go on sale Thursday.
Bon Jovi kicks off 2021 “Encore Drive-In Nights” concert series
Bon Jovi's drive-in concert
Sen. John Thune (R-SD) previews joint session speech
Sen. John Thune (R-SD) previews joint session speech
Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. revealed the results of an independent autopsy...
FBI starts probe into death of Black man killed by deputies
A Mississippi man and child created a viral moment when they had a conversation at a restaurant.
‘It’s the small things!’: Meal shared between strangers at Mississippi restaurant goes viral