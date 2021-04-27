Advertisement

Bon Jovi kicks off 2021 “Encore Drive-In Nights” concert series

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Bon Jovi is set to launch this year’s “Encore Drive-In Nights” concert series with an exclusive virtual show.

The concert will play on some 300 drive-in and outdoor theater screens in North America and Ireland on May 22.

“An epic live concert recorded exclusively to broadcast on the big screen to enjoy from the comfort of your own space at your local drive-in and select cinemas,” the website for the event says.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at bonjoviconcert.com.

The 2020 “Encore Drive-In Nights” series included Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Metallica and Kane Brown.

Copyright 2021 Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian
Shots fired near WTOK live broadcast
Sign posted on York Drug entrance
“Devastating.” Two pharmacies in Sumter County close suddenly
A capital murder suspect was arrested Saturday night in Meridian by the Meridian Special...
Capital murder suspect arrested in Meridian
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 26, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league

Latest News

Bon Jovi's drive-in concert
Sen. John Thune (R-SD) previews joint session speech
Sen. John Thune (R-SD) previews joint session speech
Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. revealed the results of an independent autopsy...
FBI starts probe into death of Black man killed by deputies
A Mississippi man and child created a viral moment when they had a conversation at a restaurant.
‘It’s the small things!’: Meal shared between strangers at Mississippi restaurant goes viral