Census shows Mississippi lost population

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi, Illinois and West Virginia are the only states that lost population in the past decade. Mississippi also became more diverse.

Census numbers released Monday show Mississippi gained nearly 20,000 Black residents, about 16,700 Hispanic residents and about 4,500 Asian residents. People identifying themselves as being of two or more races increased by about 11,200.

Mississippi lost about 48,400 White residents during the decade. White people still make up 56% of Mississippi’s population, and Black people are about 38%. Hispanic people are about 3%, and Asian people are about 1%. People identifying as being of two or more races are about 1%.