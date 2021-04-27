City of Meridian purchased Law Enforcement Center

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On April 23rd the City of Meridian purchased the Law enforcement Center on 22 Avenue South. Over the past 2 years, the city partnered with the Meridian Urban Renewal Authority to negotiate assets of the facility.

“It’s been a long process. The MURA board, Mayor Percy Bland, our bond attorneys, and team members of the city have worked on this deal,” said Community Development Director, Laura Carmichael.

In 2012 the City of Meridian began leasing the Law enforcement building for $25,000 a month from the Meridian Law Enforcement Center, LLC that was created and purchased by David Watkins and Jason Goree.

The rent for the facility went up to $47,000 a month which the city would have had to pay until 2042, under the lease agreement signed by the previous administration.

Mayor Percy Bland told Newscenter 11 that with the 30-year lease agreement, the city missed an opportunity to build a three to four-story glass police department by city hall.

Carmichael said that now with the purchase of the facility, the city was able to save money by avoiding future lease payments.

“Over a period of 11 years we will save $9,000,000 so that will allow those funds to go back into important projects for the city, Mayor Bland has got some great plans for those funds and we’ll also be able to own the building outright,” said Carmichael.

In addition, over $50,000 will be used to make repairs and perform maintenance on the police station.

