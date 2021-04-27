Clouds stick around, but temperatures stay warm.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We look to see mostly cloudy skies on our Tuesday, but we are expected to stay dry today. Be on the look out for some patchy dense fog, mainly south of I-20, through 10 a.m. High temperatures will be quite warm as we look to climb into low-to-mid-80s. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies tonight and into our day on Wednesday. Morning lows on Wednesday look to be in the low-60s, with afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

Shower chances are set to return on Thursday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. The heaviest rain will push through overnight. Thunder will also be possible overnight, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Showers will continue into our day on Friday, especially during the morning hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s on Thursday, but then those highs will drop into the low-to-mid-70s on Friday.

We look to dry out by the weekend, with high temperatures gradually warming from the mid-70s on Saturday to the low-80s on Sunday. It will also be a chilly start to Saturday, with morning lows in the upper-40s. Isolated shower chances are set to return on Monday as high temperatures stay in the low-80s.

