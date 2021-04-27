Advertisement

Clouds stick around, but temperatures stay warm.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We look to see mostly cloudy skies on our Tuesday, but we are expected to stay dry today. Be on the look out for some patchy dense fog, mainly south of I-20, through 10 a.m. High temperatures will be quite warm as we look to climb into low-to-mid-80s. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies tonight and into our day on Wednesday. Morning lows on Wednesday look to be in the low-60s, with afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

Shower chances are set to return on Thursday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. The heaviest rain will push through overnight. Thunder will also be possible overnight, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Showers will continue into our day on Friday, especially during the morning hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s on Thursday, but then those highs will drop into the low-to-mid-70s on Friday.

We look to dry out by the weekend, with high temperatures gradually warming from the mid-70s on Saturday to the low-80s on Sunday. It will also be a chilly start to Saturday, with morning lows in the upper-40s. Isolated shower chances are set to return on Monday as high temperatures stay in the low-80s.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian
Shots fired near WTOK live broadcast
Sign posted on York Drug entrance
“Devastating.” Two pharmacies in Sumter County close suddenly
A capital murder suspect was arrested Saturday night in Meridian by the Meridian Special...
Capital murder suspect arrested in Meridian
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 26, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league

Latest News

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet -April 27th, 2021
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet -April 27th, 2021
The next in our series of once-a-week storm systems is on track to arrive Thursday night. Until...
This week starts warm & dry, ends cooler and rainy
Weather - April 26, 2021
Weather - April 26, 2021
Alabama Gov. Ivey announced Monday that certain counties in in the state have been approved for...
President approves Alabama disaster declaration