COVID-19 in Mississippi: 172 new cases reported Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 759,620 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state and 1,655,436 doses have been administered in total.

Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older. Click here to find a vaccine provider or drive-through site nearest you.

The charts below show the latest state and county vaccination numbers:

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

