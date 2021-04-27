Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 172 new cases reported Tuesday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 759,620 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 759,620 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state(AP Images)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 759,620 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state and 1,655,436 doses have been administered in total.

Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older. Click here to find a vaccine provider or drive-through site nearest you.

The charts below show the latest state and county vaccination numbers:

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

If you’re going out, bring a mask, hand sanitizer, and disinfecting wipes. Take everyday...
COVID-19: Going out?
The CDC issued new outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans.
COVID response briefing: Fully vaccinated people don't need masks outdoors
COVID-19 vaccines are new, and it’s normal for people to have questions about them. Use these 5...
COVID-19 vaccine conversations
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
Masked fully vaccinated people can safely do indoor activities.
Masked, vaccinated people can do indoor activities