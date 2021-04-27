COVID-19 in Mississippi: 172 new cases reported Tuesday
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 759,620 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state and 1,655,436 doses have been administered in total.
Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older. Click here to find a vaccine provider or drive-through site nearest you.
The charts below show the latest state and county vaccination numbers:
Click here for county-by-county case totals.
MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
