Crimenet 04_26_21

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Alaine L. Massey.

Massey is a 33-year-old White female who stands approximately 5′6″ in height, weighing 225 pounds. She is wanted on two indictments out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been charged with sale of a controlled substance.

If you know where Massey can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.