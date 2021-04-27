Do’s and Don’ts for Mississippi’s municipal runoffs

“Any mail-in absentee ballots have to be postmarked by Tuesday (Apr. 27). If you have your absentee ballots, you should fill them out and send them as soon as possible,” said Latimer. “If you are 65 and older or out of town requesting a ballot, it needs to be notarized. If you are physically disabled, then you have to have your envelope witnessed.”



If you are registered to vote but did not vote in the first primary Apr. 6, you may still participate in the Apr. 27 runoff.



Meridian voters need to refer to their voter registration card for their correct city precinct location as it could be different from your county location. Questions for Meridian elections should go to the city at 601-485-1946.



You do not have to have your voter registration card with you to vote, but it helps you with the correct location as well as helps poll workers locate your name in the registration list.



Remember, write-in votes are not valid in Mississippi.