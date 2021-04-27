Do’s and Don’ts for Mississippi’s municipal runoffs
Some municipalities have runoff elections Tuesday
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Voters in some municipalities in Mississippi have runoff elections to decide Tuesday, Apr. 27.
There are some things that are not allowed at or near polling locations. Newscenter 11 spoke with Meridian city clerk, Brandye Latimer, who emphasizes that you’re not allowed to take pictures of your ballot. This is to help protect voters’ privacy. You also can’t wear anything that has a current candidate’s name or likeness. Campaigning within 150 feet of the polls is prohibited.
|Latimer encourages you to ask questions if you need to, wear a face mask and know which precinct is yours.
|“Any mail-in absentee ballots have to be postmarked by Tuesday (Apr. 27). If you have your absentee ballots, you should fill them out and send them as soon as possible,” said Latimer. “If you are 65 and older or out of town requesting a ballot, it needs to be notarized. If you are physically disabled, then you have to have your envelope witnessed.”
If you are registered to vote but did not vote in the first primary Apr. 6, you may still participate in the Apr. 27 runoff.
Meridian voters need to refer to their voter registration card for their correct city precinct location as it could be different from your county location. Questions for Meridian elections should go to the city at 601-485-1946.
You do not have to have your voter registration card with you to vote, but it helps you with the correct location as well as helps poll workers locate your name in the registration list.
Remember, write-in votes are not valid in Mississippi.
