Frances Mazell “Zell” Gressett

By Letisha Young
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Frances Mazell “Zell” Gressett, 87, went to her heavenly home Sunday, April 25, 2021. Her Graveside Service will be Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery in Collinsville, at 11:00. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 9:30 to 10:30 at Stephens Funeral Home in Meridian. Reverend David Hopkins will be officiating.

She is survived by her sister Barbara Anderson and a brother James Todd (Glenda); her special nephews Todd Ratcliff (Tammy) and John Todd; 4 great-nieces, whom she loved more than they will ever know, Morgan Ratcliff, Madisen Todd Shirley, Jody Todd, and Rachael Todd. They filled her with so much pride and joy.

She was preceded in death by her parents Mildred and Boyd Todd; her husband Master Sergeant (Ret.) James R. Gressett; a brother James Willis Todd and a nephew Kevin Todd.

She was a faithful member of Duffee Baptist Church and attended until she could no longer hear. Zell loved her family and being outside. She was an avid vegetable gardener who loved growing things just to watch them grow and to share with others. She will be forever missed by the ones who truly loved her.

