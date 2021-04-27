Advertisement

Gov. Ivey proclaims April 27 as Day of Remembrance in Alabama

A series of long track tornadoes ripped through Alabama Apr. 27, 2011, causing damage in 35 of...
A series of long track tornadoes ripped through Alabama Apr. 27, 2011, causing damage in 35 of the 67 counties.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gov. Kay Ivey proclaimed Tuesday, Apr. 27, 2021, as a Day of Remembrance in Alabama. A series of long track tornadoes ripped through the state Apr. 27, 2011, causing damage in 35 of the 67 counties. This 10th anniversary remembrance honors the 254 Alabamians who died and the more than 2,000 people who were injured.

“While we will never forget the grave loss of life and devastation, we also reflect on how far we have come,” said Ivey. “To commemorate the tenth anniversary of the April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak, I am directing flags be displayed at half-staff tomorrow and have proclaimed it as a Day of Remembrance in the state of Alabama. On April 27, 2011, 62 tornadoes tore through our state causing incomprehensible destruction across 35 counties. Two hundred and fifty-four lives were lost, and more than 2,200 people were injured that devastating day. Over the last 10 years in the aftermath of this horrific tragedy, Alabamians have proven their strength and resiliency in rebuilding their broken communities. I encourage all Alabamians to reflect upon the memory of those we lost and uplift their loved ones that continue to grieve.”

Ivey has also directed flags to remain displayed at half-staff Tuesday.

