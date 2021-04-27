Advertisement

Kemper County Arrest Report April 27, 2021

Daily Docket 1
Daily Docket 1(wtok)
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Jermaine Copeland 04-17-2021 Hold for Other Agency
Kelvin Dale 04-25-2021 No Seatbelt; Driving While License Suspended; No Insurance; Resisting...
Justin Humphrey 04-26-2021 Court Order
Dymontae Walker 4-15-2021 Breaking and Entering of Dwelling; Burglary of Dwelling 2 counts
John Palmer 04-21-2021 Disturbance of Family
Rico Benamon 04-26-2021 Court Order
Tony Cross Jr. 04-18-2021 Disturbance of Family; Simple Assault
