Kemper County’s James Granger Jr. signs with ECCC

De Kalb, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County High School basketball player James Granger Jr. is taking his hardwood skills to the next level.

On Monday, the guard signed to continue playing the sport next year at East Central Community College. Granger Jr. joins an ECCC team that went 4-12 in the 2021 season but won three of its last four regular season games at fell to Hinds by one point in the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament.

The senior was a four year starter at Kemper County and averaged 22 points, eight rebounds and five steals per game during the 2020-21 season. He helped lead the Wildcats to a Final Four appearance that ended in a 15-3 overall record.

Granger Jr. was named first-team All-Region for MHSAA Class 5-3A and the Region’s Most Valuable Player both his junior and senior years.

Along with suiting up for the Warriors’ basketball team, Granger Jr. plans to study physical therapy while in Decatur.

