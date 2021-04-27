Man shot, killed by sister in Scott County, coroner says

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed by his sister Monday night, Scott County Coroner J. Van Thames said.

Thames says Jose Menza was shot in the chest and died after an argument over a key.

The shooting happened on Highway 80, east of Morton in the Kalem community. There was not immediate word of an arrest in the case.

