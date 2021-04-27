Mississippi Children’s Museum marks one month of operation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian is celebrating one month since it opened. Executive director, Liz Wilson, said she hopes the facility will live on for many generations.

“It’s hard to believe that we’ve been open for a month serving children and families,” Wilson said. “It has been such a joy to hear the voices of children and families interacting in the space.”

The museum has welcomed over 4,000 children and families from all over the country since opening day, with visitors from 16 different states and 63 counties in Mississippi.

Visitor Perry Wallace had the day off from work Tuesday and decided to bring his granddaughter to the museum. “To have my granddaughter here and come to the museum here in Meridian as opposed to going to Jackson. This is absolutely fantastic,” Wallace said.



Wilson says she looked at the budget and the actual cost for a child to experience a magical space is typically $22.87. But the Meridian museum only cost $10.00 for entry. Wilson says the tickets were intentionally priced low for all families to benefit from the resource.



“But we do need the help from the community to sustain this magical resource for generations and generations to come,” Wilson said.



So, what is next for the Mississippi Children’s Museum? Wilson says a fantastical garden is in the works to open sometime in May.



“We are getting ready to open our outdoor exhibit experience. It is 25,000 square feet. It is called ‘My Fantastical Backyard.’ Every child has dreams of where they might go and journey in their backyard and create a magical wonderland. We have created a backdrop for that,” Wilson said. “We have an incredible stream, a secrecy shore, wandering tunnels and raised beds for children to learn about different plants, seasonal fruits and vegetables.”



Wilson says there will be something for the adults who want to experience the museum as well. “Mingle at the Museum” will take place May 17th, with music and alcoholic beverages.

