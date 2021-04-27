New shelter for stray animals in Marion nearly complete

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Animal Control Shelter will soon have a new home, located behind Marion Town Hall. Rocky Rockette, director of Lauderdale County Animal Control, said the shelter is expected to be open sometime in June this year.

The animal shelter appears nearly complete from the inside. The walls are painted, sinks are installed, and windows have been placed. Lauderdale County Animal Control houses stray animals and handles animal nuisance complaints.

Officials said the project began because there was a desperate need for additional space.

