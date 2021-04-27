Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Leake County teen

A Silver Alert was issued Apr. 27, 2021, for Khinyin Chavez Maurice Glenn, 19, of Walnut Grove,...
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 19-year-old Khinyin Chavez Maurice Glenn of Walnut Grove, Miss. He is a Black male, 5′ 7″, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Glenn was last seen walking Friday, Apr. 23, 2021, at about 10 a.m. in the 1600 block of Estes Mill Road in Leake County.

Glenn has a tattoo of Heaven’s gate and doves on his left arm.

Family members say Glenn suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information about where he is, contact the Leake County Sheriff’s Department at 601-267-7361.

